Cistern Conversion into Multi-Purpose Space / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Adaptive Reuse
Alacant, Spain
Cistern Conversion into Multi-Purpose Space / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero - Image 3 of 16
© Courtesy of Estudio Úbeda Valero

Text description provided by the architects. The Inmaculada Jesuitas School in Alicante was built in the mid-20th century on the slopes of the Serra Grossa. Its construction required major interventions on the terrain, along with an ambitious hydraulic system designed to supply water to the entire complex. The most distinctive element of this system was the construction of two semi-buried cisterns at the upper part of the site, conceived to distribute water by gravity to the rest of the school. With the arrival of public water supply, these structures fell into disuse for more than half a century.

About this office
Estudio Úbeda Valero
Office
Roque Carlos Valero
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Cistern Conversion into Multi-Purpose Space / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero" 11 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033936/cistern-conversion-into-multi-porpuse-space-estudio-ubeda-valero-plus-roque-carlos-valero> ISSN 0719-8884

