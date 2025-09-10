Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura

Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Brick, Beam
Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Cachipay, Colombia
Save this picture!
Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura
© Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

Text description provided by the architects. Ethics, in principle, is about considering the other: the body of water in front of us, the soil and its microscopic inhabitants, the morning and afternoon light, the possibility of a tree traversing space without disturbing the birds' nest, or having the best conditions to gaze at the sky between canopies.

Yemail Arquitectura
Brick

Brick

Houses
Colombia

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura " [Cabaña Nola / Yemail Arquitectura ] 10 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033930/nola-cabin-yemail-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

