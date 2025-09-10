Nola Cabin / Yemail Arquitectura

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Yemail Arquitectura
- Area: 131 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé
Lead Architects: Antonio Yemail, Jimmi Palacio
Text description provided by the architects. Ethics, in principle, is about considering the other: the body of water in front of us, the soil and its microscopic inhabitants, the morning and afternoon light, the possibility of a tree traversing space without disturbing the birds' nest, or having the best conditions to gaze at the sky between canopies.