Villa 18, House in la Moraleja / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Category: Houses

Project Team: María Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Carlos Lucas

Interior Designer: Alfaro Hofmann

Developer: 37 threeseven

Technical Architects: Jorge Carrión Ponce, Jorge Carrión Ponce José Miguel Cota San Andrés

Structural Engineer: Estructuras Singulares

General Contractor: Project Work

Collaborating Architects: Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Andrea Baldo, Angelo Brollo, Javi Herrero, Paco Chinesta, Gino Brollo, Facundo Castro, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Toni Cremades, Susana León, David Cirocchi, Neus Roso, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianchi, Pablo Simó, Andrea Blasco, Laura Palacio, Carlos Perez, Jovita Cortijo, Claudia Escorcia, Andrea García, Diana Murcia

Other Team Members: Ana de Pablo, Sara Atienza, Valeria Fernandini, Sandra Mazcuñán, José María Ibañez, Andrea Álvarez, Néstor Bolinches, Graciela Guillén, Olga Fernández

City: Alcobendas

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project features diagonal views toward a lake belonging to the La Moraleja golf course in Madrid. Given that the size of this location allowed for it, a home was proposed that develops primarily on a single floor. The daytime area is organized into two volumes of different heights that shift in relation to each other, creating a sheltered terrace that faces the landscape, oriented southeast. The main body has a height of almost one and a half floors. A third structure houses the nighttime area, positioned in such a way that it has its own more private outdoor space.