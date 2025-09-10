Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop

+ 39

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices

Analytic Team (Climatic Assesment): Aditya Kosman, Alya Hasna Rizky Riandita, Prasetyo Adi Nugroho

Design Team: Aep Saepuloh, Eddy Bachtiar, Amud

General Contractor: Singgih Suryanto

Supervisor In Charge: Sudjatmiko, Singgih Suryanto

Construction Manager: Eddy Bachtiar

Structure Engineer: Edy Sinergi

"Mechanical & Electrical Contractor ": Bambang Priyono, Andi, Karim, Hamim

Master Carpenter: Syarifuddin Pudin

Structure Engineering: DOT Workshop

MEP: Hamim

Interior Designers: Realrich Architecture Workshop

Landscape Architects: DOT Workshop

Lighting Designers: DOT Workshop

Acoustic Consultants: DOT Workshop

Environmental & Sustainability Consultants: DOT Workshop

Contractors: DOT Workshop

Project Managers: DOT Workshop

Quantity Surveyors: DOT Workshop

City: Tangerang

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Kampoong Guha is a mixed-use project that houses the OMAH Library (children's and public library), Realrich Architecture Workshop Studio, a co-working space, a workshop hall, home education classrooms, and an Architect's residence with a boarding house for designers.