  5. Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop

Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Analytic Team (Climatic Assesment): Aditya Kosman, Alya Hasna Rizky Riandita, Prasetyo Adi Nugroho
  • Design Team: Aep Saepuloh, Eddy Bachtiar, Amud
  • General Contractor: Singgih Suryanto
  • Supervisor In Charge: Sudjatmiko, Singgih Suryanto
  • Construction Manager: Eddy Bachtiar
  • Structure Engineer: Edy Sinergi
  • "Mechanical & Electrical Contractor ": Bambang Priyono, Andi, Karim, Hamim
  • Master Carpenter: Syarifuddin Pudin
  • Structure Engineering: DOT Workshop
  • MEP: Hamim
  • Interior Designers: Realrich Architecture Workshop
  • Landscape Architects: DOT Workshop
  • Lighting Designers: DOT Workshop
  • Acoustic Consultants: DOT Workshop
  • Environmental & Sustainability Consultants: DOT Workshop
  • Contractors: DOT Workshop
  • Project Managers: DOT Workshop
  • Quantity Surveyors: DOT Workshop
  • City: Tangerang
  • Country: Indonesia
Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop - Exterior Photography, Garden, Balcony
© Kie Arch

Text description provided by the architects. Kampoong Guha is a mixed-use project that houses the OMAH Library (children's and public library), Realrich Architecture Workshop Studio, a co-working space, a workshop hall, home education classrooms, and an Architect's residence with a boarding house for designers.

About this office
Realrich Architecture Workshop
Materials

WoodConcrete

Cite: "Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop" 10 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033888/kampoong-guha-realrich-architecture-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

