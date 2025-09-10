Kampoong Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop

•
Tangerang, Indonesia
-
Architects: Realrich Architecture Workshop
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Lu’Luil Ma’nun, Kie Arch, Aryo Phramudhito
-
Lead Architect: Realrich Sjarief
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
- Analytic Team (Climatic Assesment): Aditya Kosman, Alya Hasna Rizky Riandita, Prasetyo Adi Nugroho
- Design Team: Aep Saepuloh, Eddy Bachtiar, Amud
- General Contractor: Singgih Suryanto
- Supervisor In Charge: Sudjatmiko, Singgih Suryanto
- Construction Manager: Eddy Bachtiar
- Structure Engineer: Edy Sinergi
- "Mechanical & Electrical Contractor ": Bambang Priyono, Andi, Karim, Hamim
- Master Carpenter: Syarifuddin Pudin
- Structure Engineering: DOT Workshop
- MEP: Hamim
- Interior Designers: Realrich Architecture Workshop
- Landscape Architects: DOT Workshop
- Lighting Designers: DOT Workshop
- Acoustic Consultants: DOT Workshop
- Environmental & Sustainability Consultants: DOT Workshop
- Contractors: DOT Workshop
- Project Managers: DOT Workshop
- Quantity Surveyors: DOT Workshop
- City: Tangerang
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Kampoong Guha is a mixed-use project that houses the OMAH Library (children's and public library), Realrich Architecture Workshop Studio, a co-working space, a workshop hall, home education classrooms, and an Architect's residence with a boarding house for designers.