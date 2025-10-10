Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect

+ 16

Category: Lodging

Lead Team: James Stockwell

Design Team: Sue Harper

General Constructing: QMF Concrete

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PMI Engineers

City: Whitebridge

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of the house design is to arrive at a garden and the coastal landscape . The house bookends the garden as the headlands do the beach. The climatic benefit derived of integration with the landscape meant the house is half buried for climatic stability, bushfire protection and increased habitat and biodiversity. The house has hovering platforms of earth and planting. The site is more landscape than house and the robustness of concrete endures the interaction with the surroundings.