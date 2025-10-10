Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect

Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect - Interior Photography
Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect - Interior Photography, Concrete
Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Lodging
Whitebridge, Australia
  • Category: Lodging
  • Lead Team: James Stockwell
  • Design Team: Sue Harper
  • General Constructing: QMF Concrete
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: PMI Engineers
  • City: Whitebridge
  • Country: Australia
Bunkeren House / James Stockwell Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Tony Marshall

Text description provided by the architects. The purpose of the house design is to arrive at a garden and the coastal landscape . The house bookends the garden as the headlands do the beach. The climatic benefit derived of integration with the landscape meant the house is half buried for climatic stability, bushfire protection and increased habitat and biodiversity. The house has hovering platforms of earth and planting. The site is more landscape than house and the robustness of concrete endures the interaction with the surroundings.

Project gallery

About this office
James Stockwell Architect
Office

