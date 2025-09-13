Terracotta Breath House / live out studio

+ 19

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Phu Khanh Truong

General Constructing: Sigma Construction

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Terracotta Breath by live out studio is an elegant yet humble multigenerational home quietly nestled in a narrow laneway of Da Nang, Vietnam. Designed for two households - the parents' home at the front and their daughter's home at the rear - the project occupies a modest 7×22-meter urban plot. Between the two, a small planted courtyard serves as both separator and connector: a shared space that breathes life, daylight, and gentle community into daily routines.