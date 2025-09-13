Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Terracotta Breath House / live out studio

Terracotta Breath House / live out studio

Terracotta Breath House / live out studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood

Houses
Vietnam
  Architects: live out studio
  Area: 241
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    live out studio
  Lead Architects: Van Tan Quyen Le, Thi Anh Nguyet Tran
  Category: Houses
  Technical Team: Phu Khanh Truong
  General Constructing: Sigma Construction
  Country: Vietnam
Terracotta Breath House / live out studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© live out studio

Text description provided by the architects. Terracotta Breath by live out studio is an elegant yet humble multigenerational home quietly nestled in a narrow laneway of Da Nang, Vietnam. Designed for two households - the parents' home at the front and their daughter's home at the rear - the project occupies a modest 7×22-meter urban plot. Between the two, a small planted courtyard serves as both separator and connector: a shared space that breathes life, daylight, and gentle community into daily routines.

live out studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
"Terracotta Breath House / live out studio" 13 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

