Terracotta Breath House / live out studio

-
Architects: live out studio
- Area: 241 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:live out studio
-
Lead Architects: Van Tan Quyen Le, Thi Anh Nguyet Tran
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Terracotta Breath by live out studio is an elegant yet humble multigenerational home quietly nestled in a narrow laneway of Da Nang, Vietnam. Designed for two households - the parents' home at the front and their daughter's home at the rear - the project occupies a modest 7×22-meter urban plot. Between the two, a small planted courtyard serves as both separator and connector: a shared space that breathes life, daylight, and gentle community into daily routines.