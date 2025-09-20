Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Boubas Butcher Shop / KLab architecture

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Retail
Kifisia, Greece
  • Architects: KLab architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  347
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceram Home Art Koukas Dimitrios, Dendrinos, F Marbles Malevitis, Knauf, Textures and Tiles, Theodorou Metal Constructions
  • Lead Architect: Konstantinos Labrinooulos
Boubas Butcher Shop / KLab architecture - Image 2 of 20
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. Only a few years have passed since butcher shops began to take an interest in aesthetics and design beyond the meat they offered, so that their product would align with the retail space and offer a fuller shopping experience. For us, space is shaped and inhabited by all the senses. Therefore, besides what one sees, we were also interested in all the textures and the feel of our materials.

About this office
KLab architecture
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGreece
Cite: "Boubas Butcher Shop / KLab architecture" 20 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

