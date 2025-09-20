Boubas Butcher Shop / KLab architecture

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: KLab architecture
- Area: 347 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
-
Manufacturers: Ceram Home Art Koukas Dimitrios, Dendrinos, F Marbles Malevitis, Knauf, Textures and Tiles, Theodorou Metal Constructions
-
Lead Architect: Konstantinos Labrinooulos
Text description provided by the architects. Only a few years have passed since butcher shops began to take an interest in aesthetics and design beyond the meat they offered, so that their product would align with the retail space and offer a fuller shopping experience. For us, space is shaped and inhabited by all the senses. Therefore, besides what one sees, we were also interested in all the textures and the feel of our materials.