Thornbury House / Healy Ryan Architects

Houses, Renovation, Extension
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects: Healy Ryan Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pier Carthew
  • Lead Architects: Dan Ryan, Frankie Piesse
Text description provided by the architects. The original house is a simple weatherboard bungalow with charming stained-glass windows and internal timber detailing. However, at the rear, an uninspiring renovation from a few decades past was not making use of the north-oriented rear yard. Our brief was to update the house to accommodate a young family and establish a richer connection with the surrounding landscape and garden.

Healy Ryan Architects
Wood, Steel

Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Renovation, Extension

Wood, Steel, Residential Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment, Renovation, Extension
