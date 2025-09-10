Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects

+ 15

Category: Schools

Design Team: Julien Blanc (PL), Lale Lommatzsch, Ladina Bürgisser, Nina Gusenburger, Flavio Thommen, Moritz Schudel, Luisa Overath, Cyrill Kaderli, Lukas Raeber

Landscape Architecture: Bryum Landschaftsarchitektur

Construction Management: Baufeld

Supporting Structure: A. Keller + Krattiger Engineering

Builder/Timber Construction: Toneatti, Egli Zimmerei

Client: Real Estate Department of the Municipality of Dürnten

City: Dürnten

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The area encompassing the Bogenacker and Tannenbühl sites previously consisted of two primary school buildings and several small structures surrounding an undefined central space.