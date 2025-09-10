Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects

•
Dürnten, Switzerland
-
Architects: Lukas Raeber Architects
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Willem Pab
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Schools
- Design Team: Julien Blanc (PL), Lale Lommatzsch, Ladina Bürgisser, Nina Gusenburger, Flavio Thommen, Moritz Schudel, Luisa Overath, Cyrill Kaderli, Lukas Raeber
- Landscape Architecture: Bryum Landschaftsarchitektur
- Construction Management: Baufeld
- Supporting Structure: A. Keller + Krattiger Engineering
- Builder/Timber Construction: Toneatti, Egli Zimmerei
- Client: Real Estate Department of the Municipality of Dürnten
- City: Dürnten
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The area encompassing the Bogenacker and Tannenbühl sites previously consisted of two primary school buildings and several small structures surrounding an undefined central space.