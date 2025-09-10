Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects

Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects

Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Schools
Dürnten, Switzerland
  • Category: Schools
  • Design Team: Julien Blanc (PL), Lale Lommatzsch, Ladina Bürgisser, Nina Gusenburger, Flavio Thommen, Moritz Schudel, Luisa Overath, Cyrill Kaderli, Lukas Raeber
  • Landscape Architecture: Bryum Landschaftsarchitektur
  • Construction Management: Baufeld
  • Supporting Structure: A. Keller + Krattiger Engineering
  • Builder/Timber Construction: Toneatti, Egli Zimmerei
  • Client: Real Estate Department of the Municipality of Dürnten
  • City: Dürnten
  • Country: Switzerland
Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects - Image 2 of 20
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. The area encompassing the Bogenacker and Tannenbühl sites previously consisted of two primary school buildings and several small structures surrounding an undefined central space.

About this office
Lukas Raeber Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsSwitzerland

Cite: "Bota Dürnten School Building / Lukas Raeber Architects" 10 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033838/bota-durnten-school-building-lukas-raeber-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

