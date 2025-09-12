Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
RMG Residence / OTP arquitetura

Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: OTP arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guilherme Pucci
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Prado, Arthur Oish, Raphael Takano
Text description provided by the architects. The residence was designed for a young couple, whose main desire was to have a completely integrated space where the internal and external environments merged harmoniously to host friends and celebrate. In addition, a flexible program was sought, capable of accommodating different activities over time.

OTP arquitetura
