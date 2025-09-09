Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Vourla House / GAD Architecture

Vourla House / GAD Architecture

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
İzmir, Türkiye
© Cemal Emden
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Urla, formerly known by its Greek name Vourla and now called Urla, one of the most popular areas of Izmir in the Aegean region, this single-storey house with the highest ceilings (almost high enough to take a -mezzanine- together) offers its owners a life in touch with nature by combining functional use and sustainability. Located on a 6650 m² flat land, the group of buildings forms a holistic living space with the main building, guest house, and outbuilding block. The project has a regular layout that organizes day and night use of the interior spaces into private and public areas. Designed for homeowners who are contemporary art collectors, the wide corridors, personalized solutions, and comfortable living spaces create a gallery atmosphere.

GAD Architecture
GAD Architecture
Steel Stone

Houses Türkiye

SteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTürkiye
"Vourla House / GAD Architecture" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

