Traditional Chinese Aesthetic Children's Space Under Kongming Lantern / Xisui Design

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Hu Yihao, Peng Yang, Li Chengxi, Cai Jiangang, Zheng Mengzi, Chen Wenqi, Zhao Fangbo, Zhang Xi

General Constructing: Guangdong Chenjia Sculpture

City: Nanyang

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In a 530 m² space within the community, we transformed cultural elements that carry the memories of Nanyang into the core design symbols of the children's play area. By ingeniously blending the linear aesthetics of traditional Chinese courtyards with the play needs of children across all age groups, we create unexpected delights where traditional culture meets modern childhood joy.