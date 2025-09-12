Traditional Chinese Aesthetic Children's Space Under Kongming Lantern / Xisui Design

•
Nanyang, China
-
Architects: Xisui Design
- Area: 532 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:ISLAND·PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
-
Lead Architects: Hu Yihao
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Hu Yihao, Peng Yang, Li Chengxi, Cai Jiangang, Zheng Mengzi, Chen Wenqi, Zhao Fangbo, Zhang Xi
- General Constructing: Guangdong Chenjia Sculpture
- City: Nanyang
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. In a 530 m² space within the community, we transformed cultural elements that carry the memories of Nanyang into the core design symbols of the children's play area. By ingeniously blending the linear aesthetics of traditional Chinese courtyards with the play needs of children across all age groups, we create unexpected delights where traditional culture meets modern childhood joy.