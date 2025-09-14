Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex / CSWADI

-
Architects: CSWADI
- Area: 419939 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Renke Jiang, 404NF STUDIO
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture
- Design Unit: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. (ZAD+ Second.Design-Department)
- Design Principals: Zheng Yong, Sun Hao
- Architectural Discipline: Jiang Mingwei, Liu Zuozhuo, Chen Sheng, Chen Yanyan, Liang Shuang, Liu Fangshuo, Chen Jiale, Huang Liang, Lan Mi, Xiong Xue, He Xiaoxia, Li Xiaodi, Liu Yu, Zhou Xiao, Hao Junxia
- Structural Discipline: Liu Yifeng, Li Changhong, Xing Yinhang, Zhang Xudong
- Plumbing Discipline: Shi Yongtao, Wang Feng
- Hvac Discipline: Liu Zhiqiang, Li Linfang, Chen Yingjie
- Electrical Discipline: Liu Min, Zheng Zulei, Xu Jindong
- Intelligent Building Systems Discipline: Wu Huan
- Curtain Wall Discipline: Dong Biao, Cai Honglin
- Interior Design Discipline: Zhang Guoqiang, Tu Qiang, Wang Lu
- Landscape Architecture Discipline: Chen Chunxu, Wang Kun
- Lighting Design Discipline: Ye Donghang
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Donglai Impression · Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex is a large-scale comprehensive sports and cultural venue built in Chengdu for major international events such as the World Games and the Universiade. With a total construction area of approximately 420,000 square meters, it integrates "eight venues, three centers, two parks, one home, and one grand theater" into a complex. Guided by the concept of a "park city," it forms a new urban landmark characterized by multifunctionality, ecological layering, and profound cultural depth.