World
Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex / CSWADI

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture
Chengdu, China
  • Design Unit: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. (ZAD+ Second.Design-Department)
  • Design Principals: Zheng Yong, Sun Hao
  • Architectural Discipline: Jiang Mingwei, Liu Zuozhuo, Chen Sheng, Chen Yanyan, Liang Shuang, Liu Fangshuo, Chen Jiale, Huang Liang, Lan Mi, Xiong Xue, He Xiaoxia, Li Xiaodi, Liu Yu, Zhou Xiao, Hao Junxia
  • Structural Discipline: Liu Yifeng, Li Changhong, Xing Yinhang, Zhang Xudong
  • Plumbing Discipline: Shi Yongtao, Wang Feng
  • Hvac Discipline: Liu Zhiqiang, Li Linfang, Chen Yingjie
  • Electrical Discipline: Liu Min, Zheng Zulei, Xu Jindong
  • Intelligent Building Systems Discipline: Wu Huan
  • Curtain Wall Discipline: Dong Biao, Cai Honglin
  • Interior Design Discipline: Zhang Guoqiang, Tu Qiang, Wang Lu
  • Landscape Architecture Discipline: Chen Chunxu, Wang Kun
  • Lighting Design Discipline: Ye Donghang
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex / CSWADI - Exterior Photography
© 404NF STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Donglai Impression · Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex is a large-scale comprehensive sports and cultural venue built in Chengdu for major international events such as the World Games and the Universiade. With a total construction area of approximately 420,000 square meters, it integrates "eight venues, three centers, two parks, one home, and one grand theater" into a complex. Guided by the concept of a "park city," it forms a new urban landmark characterized by multifunctionality, ecological layering, and profound cultural depth.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex / CSWADI" 14 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033814/jianyang-sports-and-cultural-complex-cswadi> ISSN 0719-8884

