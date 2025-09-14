Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex / CSWADI

+ 27

Category: Cultural Architecture, Sports Architecture

Design Unit: China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute Corp. Ltd. (ZAD+ Second.Design-Department)

Design Principals: Zheng Yong, Sun Hao

Architectural Discipline: Jiang Mingwei, Liu Zuozhuo, Chen Sheng, Chen Yanyan, Liang Shuang, Liu Fangshuo, Chen Jiale, Huang Liang, Lan Mi, Xiong Xue, He Xiaoxia, Li Xiaodi, Liu Yu, Zhou Xiao, Hao Junxia

Structural Discipline: Liu Yifeng, Li Changhong, Xing Yinhang, Zhang Xudong

Plumbing Discipline: Shi Yongtao, Wang Feng

Hvac Discipline: Liu Zhiqiang, Li Linfang, Chen Yingjie

Electrical Discipline: Liu Min, Zheng Zulei, Xu Jindong

Intelligent Building Systems Discipline: Wu Huan

Curtain Wall Discipline: Dong Biao, Cai Honglin

Interior Design Discipline: Zhang Guoqiang, Tu Qiang, Wang Lu

Landscape Architecture Discipline: Chen Chunxu, Wang Kun

Lighting Design Discipline: Ye Donghang

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Donglai Impression · Jianyang Sports and Cultural Complex is a large-scale comprehensive sports and cultural venue built in Chengdu for major international events such as the World Games and the Universiade. With a total construction area of approximately 420,000 square meters, it integrates "eight venues, three centers, two parks, one home, and one grand theater" into a complex. Guided by the concept of a "park city," it forms a new urban landmark characterized by multifunctionality, ecological layering, and profound cultural depth.