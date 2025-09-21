Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto

House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto

Save

House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair, BeamHouse T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BeamHouse T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - Interior PhotographyHouse T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - Image 5 of 23House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Renovation
Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The renowned Menorca-based architecture studio Gabriel Montañés presents Casa T, a 286.61m2 property located amidst the island's most spectacular natural landscape. This project sees a traditional old farmhouse, left derelict for two decades, transformed into a space whose agricultural past fuses with contemporary life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "House T / Gabriel Montañés Arquitecto" 21 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033812/casa-t-gabriel-montanes-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags