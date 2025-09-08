Melbourne Place Hotel / Kennedy Nolan Architects

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Melbourne Place is a new independent hotel accommodated in a "complete design"; a new building with fully integrated interiors, carried out by a single team. Our work included collaborating on the development of the hotel brand in conjunction with Client Josh Taylor, brand agency Studio Round, and Hotel Managing Director Tracy Atherton. The design of the building, the interiors, and the hotel brand have informed each other from the very beginning, such that the identity of this hotel is expressed in every part of the physical object. Sensibilities around space, volume, light, colour, texture, and detail are consistent from the urban scale down to the cabinet hardware, lending a sense of substance, a complete vision, each element reinforcing and amplifying the unique character of the place.