  5. Melbourne Place Hotel / Kennedy Nolan Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne Place Hotel / Kennedy Nolan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Melbourne Place is a new independent hotel accommodated in a "complete design"; a new building with fully integrated interiors, carried out by a single team.  Our work included collaborating on the development of the hotel brand in conjunction with Client Josh Taylor, brand agency Studio Round, and Hotel Managing Director Tracy Atherton.  The design of the building, the interiors, and the hotel brand have informed each other from the very beginning, such that the identity of this hotel is expressed in every part of the physical object.  Sensibilities around space, volume, light, colour, texture, and detail are consistent from the urban scale down to the cabinet hardware, lending a sense of substance, a complete vision, each element reinforcing and amplifying the unique character of the place.

About this office
Kennedy Nolan Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsAustralia

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsAustralia
Cite: "Melbourne Place Hotel / Kennedy Nolan Architects" 08 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033798/melbourne-place-hotel-kennedy-nolan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

