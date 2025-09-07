Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Willow House / StudioAC

Willow House / StudioAC

Save

Willow House / StudioAC - Exterior PhotographyWillow House / StudioAC - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairWillow House / StudioAC - Interior Photography, SofaWillow House / StudioAC - Exterior PhotographyWillow House / StudioAC - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Toronto, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Willow House / StudioAC - Exterior Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a suburban neighborhood of Toronto, the design of this family home is guided by the presence of a large willow tree on the site. Rather than conforming to the orientation of the typical suburban fabric of the area, the home prioritizes the tree as a primary feature. The design consists of three simple rectangular volumes that are rotated to accommodate the tree's root system, respond to the site boundaries, and provide ample natural light to the interior spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
StudioAC
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Willow House / StudioAC" 07 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033796/willow-house-studioac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags