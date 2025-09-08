Twin Pitches House Extension / Atelier Baulier

+ 39

Category: Houses, Extension, Sustainability

Interiors: Atelier Baulier

Executive Architect: Atelier Baulier

Construction Cost: £500,000

Construction Cost Per M2: £2,900 per square metre

Kitchen Joinery: McCormack Joinery

City: Ealing

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture practice Atelier Baulier has completed the deep retrofit and extension of a previously underperforming and shabby Edwardian house in Ealing. Twin Pitches now stands as a joyful, light-filled four-bedroom, highly energy-efficient family home. The clients, Phoebe and Paul Sprinz, had a clear ambition to improve the spatial quality and comfort of the house, making thoughtful gestures to optimize and enhance the existing footprint. Setting out to build their forever home, the clients worked with Atelier Baulier to reimagine and extend the house, prioritising a low-impact, future-forward approach while creating a space full of personality and heart.