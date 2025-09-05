Solar Locus / air matters & 16 arch studio

-
Architects: air matters & 16 arch studio
- Area: 730 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yuchen Chao Photography
-
Lead Architects: Cyrus Wong, Louis Liu
Text description provided by the architects. Solar Locus is the corporate headquarters of a solar energy company in Taiwan. Taking light as its point of departure, the project seeks a return to the essence of nature, with architecture serving as a medium to reconnect humanity with the natural world. The design aspires to create a structure that captures the traces of light and shadow — where one can reawaken to the presence of light and nature through spatial perception — rendering the architecture itself a "Container of Light."