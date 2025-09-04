Trace of Land / ELSE

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Selected as part of SMACH 2025, the international open-air art biennale in the Italian Dolomites, the installation Trace of Land, designed by ELSE, imagine a large, round hay bale traversing the slopes of Armentara, climbing, descending, leaping, and leaving a trail of dry grass behind. This poetic vision materializes in the landscape as a meandering canopy that follows the terrain, inviting reflection on labor, landscape, and renewal.