Trace of Land / ELSE

•
Rocca Pietore, Italy
-
Architects: ELSE
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Gustav Willeit, ELSE, Elisa Cappellari
-
Lead Architects: Zhifei Xu, Zimo Zhang
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Construction Team: Zhifei Xu, Zimo Zhang, Qiannan Ruan
- Clients: SMACH
- City: Rocca Pietore
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Selected as part of SMACH 2025, the international open-air art biennale in the Italian Dolomites, the installation Trace of Land, designed by ELSE, imagine a large, round hay bale traversing the slopes of Armentara, climbing, descending, leaping, and leaving a trail of dry grass behind. This poetic vision materializes in the landscape as a meandering canopy that follows the terrain, inviting reflection on labor, landscape, and renewal.