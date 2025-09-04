Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Trace of Land / ELSE

Trace of Land / ELSE

Trace of Land / ELSE - Image 2 of 17Trace of Land / ELSE - Exterior PhotographyTrace of Land / ELSE - Exterior PhotographyTrace of Land / ELSE - Image 5 of 17Trace of Land / ELSE - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Rocca Pietore, Italy
  • Architects: ELSE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gustav Willeit, ELSE, Elisa Cappellari
  • Lead Architects: Zhifei Xu, Zimo Zhang
Trace of Land / ELSE - Image 6 of 17
© ELSE

Text description provided by the architects. Selected as part of SMACH 2025, the international open-air art biennale in the Italian Dolomites, the installation Trace of Land, designed by ELSE, imagine a large, round hay bale traversing the slopes of Armentara, climbing, descending, leaping, and leaving a trail of dry grass behind. This poetic vision materializes in the landscape as a meandering canopy that follows the terrain, inviting reflection on labor, landscape, and renewal.

ELSE
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "Trace of Land / ELSE" 04 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033733/trace-of-land-else> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags