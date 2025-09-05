Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The Lakshmi Mills / Studio Lotus

The Lakshmi Mills / Studio Lotus

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Retail
Coimbatore, India
  • Category: Public Space, Retail
  • Design Team: Ambrish Arora, Yatin Tokas, Somik Beura, Raunak Raj, Subrata Ray, Shamik Chatterjee, Mohit Chopra
  • General Contractor: Santosh Kumar
  • Site Area: 21 acres
  • Built Up Area Phase 1: 1,20,000 sq ft
  • Built Up Area Phase 2: 30,000 sq ft
  • Project Cost: 75-80 Cr
  • City: Coimbatore
  • Country: India
Phase 01. Image © Suryan // Dang
Phase 01. Image © Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. In an era marked by rapid urbanisation and greenfield development, India's cities are grappling with the challenge of vehicle-centric planning and a critical scarcity of genuine communal spaces. Against this backdrop, a cluster of defunct cotton mills has been given new life—and a new purpose. Formerly home to Lakshmi Mills, one of India's oldest yarn and fabric manufacturing companies, the iconic site at a major urban node is now the focal point of a massive redevelopment initiative. This project exemplifies the potential of adaptive reuse and placemaking, revitalising underutilised urban areas and fostering a deeper sense of connection between people and their cities.

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Lotus
Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

Cite: "The Lakshmi Mills / Studio Lotus" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033724/the-lakshmi-mills-studio-lotus> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags