The Lakshmi Mills / Studio Lotus

-
Architects: Studio Lotus
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Suryan // Dang
-
Manufacturers: Hitachi Air Conditioning, Saint-Gobain, Asian Paints, BlueStar, Jaquar, Jay Jalaram Bricks, K-lite, NERI LIGHTING, Philips, Ultra Tech, Windows/ glazing system
-
-
-
-
-
Lighting: k-lite, neri lighting, Jaquar, Philips
- Category: Public Space, Retail
- Design Team: Ambrish Arora, Yatin Tokas, Somik Beura, Raunak Raj, Subrata Ray, Shamik Chatterjee, Mohit Chopra
- General Contractor: Santosh Kumar
- Site Area: 21 acres
- Built Up Area Phase 1: 1,20,000 sq ft
- Built Up Area Phase 2: 30,000 sq ft
- Project Cost: 75-80 Cr
- City: Coimbatore
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In an era marked by rapid urbanisation and greenfield development, India's cities are grappling with the challenge of vehicle-centric planning and a critical scarcity of genuine communal spaces. Against this backdrop, a cluster of defunct cotton mills has been given new life—and a new purpose. Formerly home to Lakshmi Mills, one of India's oldest yarn and fabric manufacturing companies, the iconic site at a major urban node is now the focal point of a massive redevelopment initiative. This project exemplifies the potential of adaptive reuse and placemaking, revitalising underutilised urban areas and fostering a deeper sense of connection between people and their cities.