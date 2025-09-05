The Lakshmi Mills / Studio Lotus

+ 23

Category: Public Space, Retail

Design Team: Ambrish Arora, Yatin Tokas, Somik Beura, Raunak Raj, Subrata Ray, Shamik Chatterjee, Mohit Chopra

General Contractor: Santosh Kumar

Site Area: 21 acres

Built Up Area Phase 1: 1,20,000 sq ft

Built Up Area Phase 2: 30,000 sq ft

Project Cost: 75-80 Cr

City: Coimbatore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. In an era marked by rapid urbanisation and greenfield development, India's cities are grappling with the challenge of vehicle-centric planning and a critical scarcity of genuine communal spaces. Against this backdrop, a cluster of defunct cotton mills has been given new life—and a new purpose. Formerly home to Lakshmi Mills, one of India's oldest yarn and fabric manufacturing companies, the iconic site at a major urban node is now the focal point of a massive redevelopment initiative. This project exemplifies the potential of adaptive reuse and placemaking, revitalising underutilised urban areas and fostering a deeper sense of connection between people and their cities.