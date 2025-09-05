Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino

•
Porto Salvo, Portugal
-
Architects: Miguel Marcelino
- Area: 472 m²
- Year: 2025
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Field
- Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida
- Structure Engineering: Pedro Viegas
- Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável
- Fire Safety: ETU
- Landscape: Paulo Palma
- General Contractor: ABB
- Construction Supervision: Cofistrong
- Client: Município de Oeiras
- City: Porto Salvo
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Laje Football Field is, in short, a retaining wall. A precise "L" shaped wall that defines and enables a flat football pitch on a steep slope, creating an arcade that gives access to the support facilities located underground.