Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

+ 19

Category: Sports Field

Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida

Structure Engineering: Pedro Viegas

Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável

Fire Safety: ETU

Landscape: Paulo Palma

General Contractor: ABB

Construction Supervision: Cofistrong

Client: Município de Oeiras

City: Porto Salvo

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Laje Football Field is, in short, a retaining wall. A precise "L" shaped wall that defines and enables a flat football pitch on a steep slope, creating an arcade that gives access to the support facilities located underground.