Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. Portugal
  5. Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino

Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino

Save

Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - Image 2 of 24Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - Image 3 of 24Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - Image 4 of 24Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - Image 5 of 24Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Sports Field
Porto Salvo, Portugal
  • Architects: Miguel Marcelino
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  472
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Sports Field
  • Collaborators: Miguel Coutinho, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida
  • Structure Engineering: Pedro Viegas
  • Mep Engineering: Pensamento Sustentável
  • Fire Safety: ETU
  • Landscape: Paulo Palma
  • General Contractor: ABB
  • Construction Supervision: Cofistrong
  • Client: Município de Oeiras
  • City: Porto Salvo
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the Laje Football Field is, in short, a retaining wall. A precise "L" shaped wall that defines and enables a flat football pitch on a steep slope, creating an arcade that gives access to the support facilities located underground.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Miguel Marcelino
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingsports fieldPortugal
Cite: "Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino" [Campo de Futebol da Laje / Miguel Marcelino] 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033719/laje-football-field-miguel-marcelino> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags