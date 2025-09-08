Villa T in Amagi-Kogen / Florian Busch Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Florian Busch Architects

Text description provided by the architects. SITE I – The project starts without a site. The client, now living in a small apartment in the middle of Tokyo, wants (the possibility) to commute. The idea is to get a sizeable piece of land within an hour's train ride from Tokyo. The architect is hired as an advisor to make sure that the place is right to do something interesting. Together, they visit several sites in Kamakura. A frustrating few weeks begin. The sites they visit together are either too small or too expensive. Or both. Nothing comes of it.