Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller

•
Envigado, Colombia
-
Architects: Base Taller, StudioSC
- Area: 6469 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Matteo Soto, Rodrigo Rios
-
Manufacturers: Indural
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: StudioSC, Base Taller
- Landscape Architecture: Greenfield Design Studio
- General Constructing: OA+
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Camilo Castillo
- City: Envigado
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. Indie Labs is the product of a collaboration between two studios: StudioSC, based in New York City, and Base Taller, based in Medellín, Colombia. With deep personal and professional ties to Medellín, StudioSC was invited to join the design team for a ground-up office building just outside the city center, perched at the edge of a natural preserve.