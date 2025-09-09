Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Colombia
  5. Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller

Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller

Save

Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - Exterior PhotographyIndie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - Interior Photography, BalconyIndie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - Image 4 of 37Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - Exterior Photography, ConcreteIndie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Envigado, Colombia
  • Architects: Base Taller, StudioSC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6469
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matteo Soto, Rodrigo Rios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indural
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller - Exterior Photography
© Matteo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. Indie Labs is the product of a collaboration between two studios: StudioSC, based in New York City, and Base Taller, based in Medellín, Colombia. With deep personal and professional ties to Medellín, StudioSC was invited to join the design team for a ground-up office building just outside the city center, perched at the edge of a natural preserve.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
StudioSC
Office
Base Taller
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureColombia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureColombia
Cite: "Indie Lab Office Building / StudioSC + Base Taller" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033708/indie-lab-office-building-studiosc-plus-base-taller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags