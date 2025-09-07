Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Malbon Miami / 22RE

Malbon Miami / 22RE

Save

Malbon Miami / 22RE - Interior Photography, Glass, ColumnMalbon Miami / 22RE - Image 3 of 15Malbon Miami / 22RE - Image 4 of 15Malbon Miami / 22RE - Image 5 of 15Malbon Miami / 22RE - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Miami, United States
  • Architects: 22RE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Erik Stackpole Undehn
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Malbon Miami / 22RE - Interior Photography, Glass, Column
© Erik Stackpole Undehn

Text description provided by the architects. For their latest retail design for the hip golf lifestyle brand, Malbon, the Los Angeles-based 22RE approached the design of the Malbon Miami boutique from all angles: the aesthetic, functional, and sensational.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
22RE
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Malbon Miami / 22RE" 07 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033706/malbon-miami-22re> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk SystemsCheck the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Desk Systems

Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Top #Tags