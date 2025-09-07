Malbon Miami / 22RE

+ 10

Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Dean Levin

Design Team: 22RE

City: Miami

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For their latest retail design for the hip golf lifestyle brand, Malbon, the Los Angeles-based 22RE approached the design of the Malbon Miami boutique from all angles: the aesthetic, functional, and sensational.