Keogh Residence / Venn Studio

Manhattan Beach, United States
Architects: Venn Studio
- Area: 4059 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Nils Timm
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Gabbi Sun
- Design Team: Steven Hung
- General Constructing: Beach House Design & Development
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley & Vance Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Norcal Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape
- City: Manhattan Beach
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a quiet stretch of Manhattan Beach, California, this bright coastal home strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated contemporary aesthetics and relaxed indoor-outdoor living. This expansive three-story home and private ADU combine generous living space to host the owner's large multi-generational family, panoramic glazing to capture views, and a modern exterior massing.