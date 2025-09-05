Keogh Residence / Venn Studio

+ 17

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Gabbi Sun

Design Team: Steven Hung

General Constructing: Beach House Design & Development

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley & Vance Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Norcal Engineering

Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape

City: Manhattan Beach

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a quiet stretch of Manhattan Beach, California, this bright coastal home strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated contemporary aesthetics and relaxed indoor-outdoor living. This expansive three-story home and private ADU combine generous living space to host the owner's large multi-generational family, panoramic glazing to capture views, and a modern exterior massing.