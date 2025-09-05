Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Keogh Residence / Venn Studio

Keogh Residence / Venn Studio

Keogh Residence / Venn Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, ConcreteKeogh Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete, Balcony, CourtyardKeogh Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingKeogh Residence / Venn Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, LightingKeogh Residence / Venn Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Manhattan Beach, United States
  • Architects: Venn Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4059 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nils Timm
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Gabbi Sun
  • Design Team: Steven Hung
  • General Constructing: Beach House Design & Development
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ashley & Vance Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Obando & Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Norcal Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: Rob Jones Landscape
  • City: Manhattan Beach
  • Country: United States
Keogh Residence / Venn Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Nils Timm

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in a quiet stretch of Manhattan Beach, California, this bright coastal home strikes the perfect balance between sophisticated contemporary aesthetics and relaxed indoor-outdoor living. This expansive three-story home and private ADU combine generous living space to host the owner's large multi-generational family, panoramic glazing to capture views, and a modern exterior massing.

Project gallery

About this office
Venn Studio
Concrete

Residential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Cite: "Keogh Residence / Venn Studio" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033705/keogh-residence-venn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

