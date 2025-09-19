Casa Yuri / Zozaya Arquitectos

-
Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
- Area: 2172 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cesar Belio
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Christian Garcés Martinez, Danitza Pérez Reyes, José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Jesús López, César Octavio
- General Constructing: ZAR
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Omar Hernández
- Interior Design: Sara Campos
- Landscape Architecture: Entorno Taller de Paisaje
- City: Zihuatanejo
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Yuri was born from an ambitious vision: a generous, expansive residence with a complex program, set on a breathtaking 2,200 m² oceanfront site. The client granted us full creative freedom to reinterpret the Zihuatanejo vernacular in a bold, contemporary language deeply rooted in the landscape.