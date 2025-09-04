Living in Harmony with the Changing Seasons / Architrip Inc.

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: Architrip Inc.
- Area: 137 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yoshiki Yokoyama
-
Lead Architects: Shota Kuwana, Yutaka Harada
Text description provided by the architects. We designed and constructed a new vacation home in Yonezawa City, Yamagata Prefecture. The site is located in the mountainous region of Yamagata Prefecture, a place rich in nature surrounded by mountains. The client resides in Miami, USA, and planned this building as a base for stays during visits to Japan.