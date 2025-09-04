Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Living in Harmony with the Changing Seasons / Architrip Inc.

Living in Harmony with the Changing Seasons / Architrip Inc.

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Yonezawa, Japan
  • Architects: Architrip Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  137
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshiki Yokoyama
  • Lead Architects: Shota Kuwana, Yutaka Harada
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Shota Kuwana, Yutaka Harada
  • City: Yonezawa
  • Country: Japan
Living in Harmony with the Changing Seasons / Architrip Inc. - Exterior Photography
© Yoshiki Yokoyama

Text description provided by the architects. We designed and constructed a new vacation home in Yonezawa City, Yamagata Prefecture. The site is located in the mountainous region of Yamagata Prefecture, a place rich in nature surrounded by mountains. The client resides in Miami, USA, and planned this building as a base for stays during visits to Japan.

About this office
Architrip Inc.
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Living in Harmony with the Changing Seasons / Architrip Inc." 04 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

