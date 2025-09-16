Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects

•
Kawasaki, Japan
-
Architects: Soeda and associates Architects
- Area: 132 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Takumi Ota
-
Lead Architects: Takayuki Soeda
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Takayuki Soeda, Yasuko Iijima
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
- City: Kawasaki
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves a four-unit apartment building in a suburban area. The site is a narrow, irregularly shaped, and almost triangular lot flanked by two roads intersecting at an acute angle. The northern road is a legally recognized road under the Building Standards Act, while the southern path is a culvert, so the road setback regulations only apply to the northern road.