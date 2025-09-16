Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects

Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects

Save

Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - Interior PhotographySonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - Interior Photography, WoodSonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailSonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - Image 5 of 25Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Kawasaki, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects - Interior Photography
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves a four-unit apartment building in a suburban area. The site is a narrow, irregularly shaped, and almost triangular lot flanked by two roads intersecting at an acute angle. The northern road is a legally recognized road under the Building Standards Act, while the southern path is a culvert, so the road setback regulations only apply to the northern road.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Soeda and associates Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Sonata2 Apartment / Soeda and associates Architects" 16 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033658/sonata2-apartment-soeda-and-associates-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags