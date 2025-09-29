Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S

19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Lorient, France
  • Architects: Atelier 56S
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2086
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Charly Broyez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Belle Epoque, Casamance, LedsC4, Norlys, Sapa
  • Design Team: Atelier 56S
  • Client: Qualitym
  • Economy: CdLP
  • Structure: Ouest Structure
  • Thermal And Fluids: Solab
  • Asbestos Removal: ADS85
  • Demolition: Kerleroux
  • Earthworks Structural Work: Angevin
  • Renovation: Jaffre
  • Woodworks: CMBS
  • Metal Frame: Lobligeois
  • Roofing: 45Ouest
  • Waterproofing: Bretagne Etancheite
  • Windows: Realu
  • Smithing: Lobligeois
  • Automatic Doors: Fermatic
  • Carpentry: CMBS
  • Insulation Ceilings: Rault
  • Floors Tiles And Wood Floors: Dupuy
  • Painting Wall Covering: LMI / TSL
  • Plumbing, Heating And Ventilation: FCE
  • Electricity: Allanic
  • Elevator: Orona
  • Landscape: ID Verde
  • Cleaning: Richard Nettoyage
  • City: Lorient
  • Country: France
19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural style of the Alsace-Lorraine district, rebuilt after the war, is characteristic of what is called classical modernity; it is based on a symmetrical composition with gabled roofs, vertical openings, and decorative moldings.

Project gallery

About this office
Atelier 56S
Office

Materials

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureFrance

Cite: "19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S" 29 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033657/19-collective-housing-units-atelier-56s> ISSN 0719-8884

