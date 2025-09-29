19 Collective Housing Units / Atelier 56S

+ 24

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Atelier 56S

Client: Qualitym

Economy: CdLP

Structure: Ouest Structure

Thermal And Fluids: Solab

Asbestos Removal: ADS85

Demolition: Kerleroux

Earthworks Structural Work: Angevin

Renovation: Jaffre

Woodworks: CMBS

Metal Frame: Lobligeois

Roofing: 45Ouest

Waterproofing: Bretagne Etancheite

Windows: Realu

Smithing: Lobligeois

Automatic Doors: Fermatic

Carpentry: CMBS

Insulation Ceilings: Rault

Floors Tiles And Wood Floors: Dupuy

Painting Wall Covering: LMI / TSL

Plumbing, Heating And Ventilation: FCE

Electricity: Allanic

Elevator: Orona

Landscape: ID Verde

Cleaning: Richard Nettoyage

City: Lorient

Country: France

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural style of the Alsace-Lorraine district, rebuilt after the war, is characteristic of what is called classical modernity; it is based on a symmetrical composition with gabled roofs, vertical openings, and decorative moldings.