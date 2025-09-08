Two Sides House / MiMo Architects

+ 22

Category: Houses

Design Team: Leonard Miller

Office Lead Architects: Catherine Moronell

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Cezelle Viljoen

City: Sandton

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. This home was designed for three generations of one family to live together, not just side by side, but with shared rhythms and spaces that bring them gently into contact. The footprint is compact, yet the spaces are generous where it matters. Every square metre is considered for use, and for the financial weight it carries.