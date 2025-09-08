Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Two Sides House / MiMo Architects

Two Sides House / MiMo Architects

Save

Two Sides House / MiMo Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorTwo Sides House / MiMo Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairTwo Sides House / MiMo Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, Countertop, GlassTwo Sides House / MiMo Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteTwo Sides House / MiMo Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Sandton, South Africa
  • Architects: MiMo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonard Miller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lalegno
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Leonard Miller
  • Office Lead Architects: Catherine Moronell
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Cezelle Viljoen
  • City: Sandton
  • Country: South Africa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Two Sides House / MiMo Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Leonard Miller

Text description provided by the architects. This home was designed for three generations of one family to live together, not just side by side, but with shared rhythms and spaces that bring them gently into contact. The footprint is compact, yet the spaces are generous where it matters. Every square metre is considered for use, and for the financial weight it carries.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MiMo Architects
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa
Cite: "Two Sides House / MiMo Architects" 08 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033656/two-sides-house-mimo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags