World
House F / celoria Architects

House F / celoria Architects - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Mendrisio, Switzerland
  • Architects: celoria Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Giorgio Marafioti, celoria Architecs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BORA, Flaminia, Griesser, Metra Building , PLH, TABS, swisspor
  • Design Team: Aldo Celoria, Verena Argenti, Nadia Cristelo Dias, Paolo Tutone
  • Construction Company: Pietro Calderari
  • Civil Engineer: Brenni Engineering
  • Heating And Ventilation Engineer And Building Physics: Cimarolli Fabio and Andrea
  • Electrical Engineer: P&P studio elettrotecnico
  • Plumbing And Heating Systems: Momoidraulica
  • Metal Constructions: Cometecs suisse
  • Plastering Work: ATN
  • Painter: Emiliano Cavadini
  • Joint Free Floors: Pantic
  • Chimney Sweep Work: Fabio Rezzonico & Co
  • City: Mendrisio
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
House F / celoria Architects - Image 5 of 30
© Giorgio Marafioti

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Tremona district, in the municipality of Mendrisio, a steep terrain provides the opportunity for a powerful architectural gesture. Here, a single-family home rises like a concrete monolith from the ground, blending in with the natural morphology of the soil.

celoria Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Cite: "House F / celoria Architects" 24 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

