House F / celoria Architects

•
Mendrisio, Switzerland
-
Architects: celoria Architects
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Giorgio Marafioti, celoria Architecs
-
Manufacturers: BORA, Flaminia, Griesser, Metra Building , PLH, TABS, swisspor
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Aldo Celoria, Verena Argenti, Nadia Cristelo Dias, Paolo Tutone
- Construction Company: Pietro Calderari
- Civil Engineer: Brenni Engineering
- Heating And Ventilation Engineer And Building Physics: Cimarolli Fabio and Andrea
- Electrical Engineer: P&P studio elettrotecnico
- Plumbing And Heating Systems: Momoidraulica
- Metal Constructions: Cometecs suisse
- Plastering Work: ATN
- Painter: Emiliano Cavadini
- Joint Free Floors: Pantic
- Chimney Sweep Work: Fabio Rezzonico & Co
- City: Mendrisio
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Tremona district, in the municipality of Mendrisio, a steep terrain provides the opportunity for a powerful architectural gesture. Here, a single-family home rises like a concrete monolith from the ground, blending in with the natural morphology of the soil.