Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects

-
Architects: Civic Architects
- Area: 1915 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
-
Manufacturers: HSB
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Civic Architects
- Executive Architect: Atelier Bouwkunde
- Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs
- Building Physics And Fire Safety: LBP SIGHT
- Installations: Techniplan Adviseurs
- Acoustic Consultant: LBP SIGHT
- Design Roof Fin: Studio Matters
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Tolhuiskade is a residential building located along the Tolhuiskanaal, one of the three main canals of Buiksloterham, an industrial wharf and harbor area in Amsterdam North that is transforming into a mixed-use residential and working environment. The masterplan builds on the original structure of the area, with its wide variety of building types. It brings together self-build projects, social housing, and live-work units of various scales to create a new piece of the city. Tolhuiskade stands on the corner of Cityplot C, part of the larger development, and contains seven 110 m² apartments and three 185 m² multi-generational homes/penthouses. It is an iconic building, inspired by the DNA of the location.