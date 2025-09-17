Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects

Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects

Save

Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontNautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyNautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - Image 4 of 16Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontNautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Civic Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1915
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HSB
  • Design Team: Civic Architects
  • Executive Architect: Atelier Bouwkunde
  • Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs
  • Building Physics And Fire Safety: LBP SIGHT
  • Installations: Techniplan Adviseurs
  • Acoustic Consultant: LBP SIGHT
  • Design Roof Fin: Studio Matters
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. Tolhuiskade is a residential building located along the Tolhuiskanaal, one of the three main canals of Buiksloterham, an industrial wharf and harbor area in Amsterdam North that is transforming into a mixed-use residential and working environment. The masterplan builds on the original structure of the area, with its wide variety of building types. It brings together self-build projects, social housing, and live-work units of various scales to create a new piece of the city. Tolhuiskade stands on the corner of Cityplot C, part of the larger development, and contains seven 110 m² apartments and three 185 m² multi-generational homes/penthouses. It is an iconic building, inspired by the DNA of the location.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Civic Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects" 17 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033653/nautical-residential-beacon-civic-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags