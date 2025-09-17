Nautical Residential Beacon / Civic Architects

+ 11

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Civic Architects

Executive Architect: Atelier Bouwkunde

Structural Engineer: Van Rossum Raadgevende Ingenieurs

Building Physics And Fire Safety: LBP SIGHT

Installations: Techniplan Adviseurs

Acoustic Consultant: LBP SIGHT

Design Roof Fin: Studio Matters

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Tolhuiskade is a residential building located along the Tolhuiskanaal, one of the three main canals of Buiksloterham, an industrial wharf and harbor area in Amsterdam North that is transforming into a mixed-use residential and working environment. The masterplan builds on the original structure of the area, with its wide variety of building types. It brings together self-build projects, social housing, and live-work units of various scales to create a new piece of the city. Tolhuiskade stands on the corner of Cityplot C, part of the larger development, and contains seven 110 m² apartments and three 185 m² multi-generational homes/penthouses. It is an iconic building, inspired by the DNA of the location.