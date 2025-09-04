Residence Demänovská / Pokorny architekti

+ 22

Category: Houses

Design Team: Veronika Michalíková

Lead Team: Michal Diviš

Technical Team: Michal Kadnár

Office Lead Architects: Pavol Pokorný

General Constructing: Úsporné Drevodomy

City: Demänovská Dolina

Country: Slovakia

Text description provided by the architects. The development of tourism in the Demänovská Valley (Liptov, Low Tatras) is closely tied to the year 1924, when the first section of the Demänovská Cave of Liberty, discovered in August 1921, was opened to the public. A century later, together with the client, we began working on the architectural design of a new residence. We arrived at its final form after two years and countless iterations, a process that, from today's perspective, proved to be a meaningful investment of time.