World
Residence Demänovská / Pokorny architekti

Residence Demänovská / Pokorny architekti - Exterior Photography, Forest

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Demänovská Dolina, Slovakia
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Veronika Michalíková
  • Lead Team: Michal Diviš
  • Technical Team: Michal Kadnár
  • Office Lead Architects: Pavol Pokorný
  • General Constructing: Úsporné Drevodomy
  • City: Demänovská Dolina
  • Country: Slovakia
Residence Demänovská / Pokorny architekti - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The development of tourism in the Demänovská Valley (Liptov, Low Tatras) is closely tied to the year 1924, when the first section of the Demänovská Cave of Liberty, discovered in August 1921, was opened to the public. A century later, together with the client, we began working on the architectural design of a new residence. We arrived at its final form after two years and countless iterations, a process that, from today's perspective, proved to be a meaningful investment of time.

Project gallery

About this office
Pavol Pokorny | Pokorny architekti
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Slovakia

Materials and Tags

Wood Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Slovakia
Cite: "Residence Demänovská / Pokorny architekti" 04 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033652/residence-demanovska-pokorny-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

