  Villa BaZ / AREA

Villa BaZ / AREA

Bergen aan Zee, The Netherlands
  • Architects: AREA, Architecture Research Athens
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Stijn Poelstra
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Derix, EasyLift, HUCK, Klafs, ROCKPANEL, Torimex
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Julius Oud
  • Office Lead Architects: Bjarne Mastenbroek
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BREED integrated Design
  • General Constructing: Derix NL/DLD, Installatiebedrijf Dekker, Van der Grift
  • City: Bergen aan Zee
  • Country: The Netherlands
Villa BaZ / AREA - Exterior Photography
© Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. Bergen aan Zee is perhaps the most beautifully situated seaside village in the Netherlands. Less than 400 inhabitants live here, in relative isolation, surrounded by a Natura 2000 nature reserve - 7,500 hectares of rolling dunes, interspersed with fields of heather and pine forests.

AREA, Architecture Research Athens
Wood

Cite: "Villa BaZ / AREA" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033650/villa-baz-area> ISSN 0719-8884

