Villa BaZ / AREA

•
Bergen aan Zee, The Netherlands
-
Architects: AREA, Architecture Research Athens
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Stijn Poelstra
-
Manufacturers: Derix, EasyLift, HUCK, Klafs, ROCKPANEL, Torimex
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Julius Oud
- Office Lead Architects: Bjarne Mastenbroek
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BREED integrated Design
- General Constructing: Derix NL/DLD, Installatiebedrijf Dekker, Van der Grift
- City: Bergen aan Zee
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Bergen aan Zee is perhaps the most beautifully situated seaside village in the Netherlands. Less than 400 inhabitants live here, in relative isolation, surrounded by a Natura 2000 nature reserve - 7,500 hectares of rolling dunes, interspersed with fields of heather and pine forests.