World
  5. den talamh Meeting Point / Fuinneamh Workshop Architects

den talamh Meeting Point / Fuinneamh Workshop Architects

Cork, Ireland
  • Design Team: Caimin Muldoon, Ciara O' Connell
  • Office Lead Architects: Seán Antóin Ó Muirí
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Dept. of Civil Engineering, MTU
  • General Constructing: Wiseman Construction Services, John Barron Thatcher
  • City: Cork
  • Country: Ireland
den talamh Meeting Point / Fuinneamh Workshop Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jed Niezgoda

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to create a meeting point for talks on the environment and on the biodiversity within Tramore Valley Park. Conceptually, the building seeks to frame a view of Carroll's Bog and draw the park visitor closer to observe and contemplate the beauty of this unique landscape within Cork city.

Materials

WoodStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIreland

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureIreland
