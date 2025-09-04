den talamh Meeting Point / Fuinneamh Workshop Architects

-
Architects: Fuinneamh Workshop Architects
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Jed Niezgoda, Seán Antóin Ó Muirí
- Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Caimin Muldoon, Ciara O' Connell
- Office Lead Architects: Seán Antóin Ó Muirí
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Dept. of Civil Engineering, MTU
- General Constructing: Wiseman Construction Services, John Barron Thatcher
- City: Cork
- Country: Ireland
Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to create a meeting point for talks on the environment and on the biodiversity within Tramore Valley Park. Conceptually, the building seeks to frame a view of Carroll's Bog and draw the park visitor closer to observe and contemplate the beauty of this unique landscape within Cork city.