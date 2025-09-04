den talamh Meeting Point / Fuinneamh Workshop Architects

+ 20

Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture

Design Team: Caimin Muldoon, Ciara O' Connell

Office Lead Architects: Seán Antóin Ó Muirí

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Dept. of Civil Engineering, MTU

General Constructing: Wiseman Construction Services, John Barron Thatcher

City: Cork

Country: Ireland

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to create a meeting point for talks on the environment and on the biodiversity within Tramore Valley Park. Conceptually, the building seeks to frame a view of Carroll's Bog and draw the park visitor closer to observe and contemplate the beauty of this unique landscape within Cork city.