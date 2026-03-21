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Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture

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Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - Image 2 of 18Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - Interior Photography, Coast, CityscapeLake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - Exterior PhotographyLake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Tiranë, Albania
  • Lead Team: Marc Joubert
  • Design Team: Marianne Miguel, Paul Kroese, Alessandro Guida
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gener2
  • City: Tiranë
  • Country: Albania
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Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Over the past two decades, Albania has actively reshaped its urban identity through contemporary architecture. A national strategy aimed at improving infrastructure, housing, and the international profile of its cities has led to a wave of bold, modern developments - particularly in the capital, Tirana. One of the latest additions to this evolving architectural landscape is Lake Views, a mixed-use development by JA Joubert Architecture. Located on a prominent lakefront site beside Tirana's largest park, the Olympic swimming complex, and the newly developed ring road, the project occupies a key threshold in the expanding urban fabric.

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Cite: "Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033641/lake-views-ja-joubert-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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