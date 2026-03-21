Lake Views / JA Joubert Architecture

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Category: Residential Architecture

Lead Team: Marc Joubert

Design Team: Marianne Miguel, Paul Kroese, Alessandro Guida

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gener2

City: Tiranë

Country: Albania

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Text description provided by the architects. Over the past two decades, Albania has actively reshaped its urban identity through contemporary architecture. A national strategy aimed at improving infrastructure, housing, and the international profile of its cities has led to a wave of bold, modern developments - particularly in the capital, Tirana. One of the latest additions to this evolving architectural landscape is Lake Views, a mixed-use development by JA Joubert Architecture. Located on a prominent lakefront site beside Tirana's largest park, the Olympic swimming complex, and the newly developed ring road, the project occupies a key threshold in the expanding urban fabric.