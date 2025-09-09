Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Two-Family House / Rundell Associates

Two-Family House / Rundell Associates

Save

Two-Family House / Rundell Associates - Image 2 of 21Two-Family House / Rundell Associates - Exterior PhotographyTwo-Family House / Rundell Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairTwo-Family House / Rundell Associates - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedTwo-Family House / Rundell Associates - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Trenance, United Kingdom
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Rundell Associates
  • Interior Design: Millard & Flo
  • General Constructing: Gynn Construction, ConstruktCLT
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Martin Perry Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Derek Gough Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Will Potter Partnership
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Crest Architectural Glazing
  • City: Trenance
  • Country: United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Two-Family House / Rundell Associates - Image 2 of 21
© Tristan Stocker

Text description provided by the architects. Two-Family House is a seaside retreat, set into the cliffs above the beach on the wild North Cornish coast. The house was conceived as a gathering place to be shared by two families, along with their extended families and friends. The twin brief ensured creative solutions were found to satisfy two disparate sets of requirements, with the overarching ambition to create a sustainably designed, no-compromise family seaside home that maximizes views of the sea and sky as a backdrop to the sandy beach and the sheltered private garden.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rundell Associates
Office

Materials

GlassStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Two-Family House / Rundell Associates" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033630/two-family-house-rundell-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags