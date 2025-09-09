Two-Family House / Rundell Associates

-
Architects: Rundell Associates
- Area: 721 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Tristan Stocker, John Hersey Studio
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Rundell Associates
- Interior Design: Millard & Flo
- General Constructing: Gynn Construction, ConstruktCLT
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Martin Perry Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Derek Gough Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Will Potter Partnership
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Crest Architectural Glazing
- City: Trenance
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Two-Family House is a seaside retreat, set into the cliffs above the beach on the wild North Cornish coast. The house was conceived as a gathering place to be shared by two families, along with their extended families and friends. The twin brief ensured creative solutions were found to satisfy two disparate sets of requirements, with the overarching ambition to create a sustainably designed, no-compromise family seaside home that maximizes views of the sea and sky as a backdrop to the sandy beach and the sheltered private garden.