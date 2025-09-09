Two-Family House / Rundell Associates

+ 16

Category: Houses

Design Team: Rundell Associates

Interior Design: Millard & Flo

General Constructing: Gynn Construction, ConstruktCLT

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Martin Perry Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Derek Gough Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Will Potter Partnership

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Crest Architectural Glazing

City: Trenance

Country: United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Two-Family House is a seaside retreat, set into the cliffs above the beach on the wild North Cornish coast. The house was conceived as a gathering place to be shared by two families, along with their extended families and friends. The twin brief ensured creative solutions were found to satisfy two disparate sets of requirements, with the overarching ambition to create a sustainably designed, no-compromise family seaside home that maximizes views of the sea and sky as a backdrop to the sandy beach and the sheltered private garden.