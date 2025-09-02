Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Jahad Metro Plaza / KA architecture studio (Mohammad Khavarian)

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Public Space, Metro Station
Tehran, Iran
  • Design Team: Mehrasa Nikookar
  • Structural Engineer: Mohammad Panahi
  • Lighting: Meghdad Amiri
  • Façade Engineers: Behnood Gooharbin, Masoud Gooharbin
  • Project Definer: Seyed Saeed Mirhosseini
  • Site Supervisor: Mohammad Khavarian
  • General Constructing: Mehdi Firoozi
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Jahad Metro Plaza / KA architecture studio (Mohammad Khavarian) - Exterior Photography
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. The metropolis of Tehran once featured a livable and low-density historic core, which, following the Iranian Revolution, underwent unbalanced and unchecked expansion due to population growth and centralized policies. Tehran's development adopted a car-oriented model, prioritizing the construction of highways, numerous streets, and dense urban blocks. This approach gradually reduced the urban quality of life for pedestrians and diminished the city's overall livability.

KA architecture studio (Mohammad Khavarian)
GlassBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInfrastructureTransportationMetro StationIran

