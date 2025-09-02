Jahad Metro Plaza / KA architecture studio (Mohammad Khavarian)

•
Tehran, Iran
Architects: KA architecture studio (Mohammad Khavarian)
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2023
Lead Architects: Mohammad Khavarian
- Category: Public Space, Metro Station
- Design Team: Mehrasa Nikookar
- Structural Engineer: Mohammad Panahi
- Lighting: Meghdad Amiri
- Façade Engineers: Behnood Gooharbin, Masoud Gooharbin
- Project Definer: Seyed Saeed Mirhosseini
- Site Supervisor: Mohammad Khavarian
- General Constructing: Mehdi Firoozi
- City: Tehran
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. The metropolis of Tehran once featured a livable and low-density historic core, which, following the Iranian Revolution, underwent unbalanced and unchecked expansion due to population growth and centralized policies. Tehran's development adopted a car-oriented model, prioritizing the construction of highways, numerous streets, and dense urban blocks. This approach gradually reduced the urban quality of life for pedestrians and diminished the city's overall livability.