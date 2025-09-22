Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Health Tourism Module / duarqui

Health Tourism Module / duarqui

Health Tourism Module / duarqui - Image 2 of 16Health Tourism Module / duarqui - Interior Photography, ConcreteHealth Tourism Module / duarqui - Exterior PhotographyHealth Tourism Module / duarqui - Image 5 of 16

Tourism, Learning
Calacoto, Bolivia
  • Architects: DUARQUI SRL
  Area:  13
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Efrain Miguel Calle Sarzuri
  • Lead Architects: Efrain Miguel Calle Sarzuri
Health Tourism Module / duarqui - Exterior Photography
© Efrain Miguel Calle Sarzuri

Text description provided by the architects. The project protects the ecosystem, uses local materials, and safeguards the biodiversity of birds and plants. It aims to provide a comfortable, ergonomic, sustainable, and ecological environment. The driving idea is based on a modular grid, utilizing pink rock stone with stone toilets and sinks, rustic bronze faucets, and pine wood doors, whose properties withstand the extreme weather conditions of the Andean plateau. The orientation and access openings respond appropriately to sunlight and low temperatures. The module requires short-term maintenance, does not harm the local flora and fauna, and strengthens community customs.

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismCultural ArchitectureLearningBolivia
Cite: "Health Tourism Module / duarqui" 22 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

