Health Tourism Module / duarqui

11

Category: Tourism, Learning

City: Calacoto

Country: Bolivia

Text description provided by the architects. The project protects the ecosystem, uses local materials, and safeguards the biodiversity of birds and plants. It aims to provide a comfortable, ergonomic, sustainable, and ecological environment. The driving idea is based on a modular grid, utilizing pink rock stone with stone toilets and sinks, rustic bronze faucets, and pine wood doors, whose properties withstand the extreme weather conditions of the Andean plateau. The orientation and access openings respond appropriately to sunlight and low temperatures. The module requires short-term maintenance, does not harm the local flora and fauna, and strengthens community customs.