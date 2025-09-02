She Block Breastfeeding Centers for Mothers on the Move / Aangan Collaborative LLP

Save this picture! © Neesarfotografy- Mr. Tarun Hirapara and Vreidarch studio – Ar. Shivam Vasava

+ 14

Category: Cultural Architecture

Principal Architect: Ar. Vishal Shah, Ar. Vishal Desai

Project Cordinator: Ar. Prakruti Desai

Project Engineer: Er. Harry Icecreamwala

Project Team: Ar. Aesha Shah

Landscape: Aangan Collaborative LLP

Furniture And Accessories Design: Aangan Collaborative LLP

Structure Engineer: S & V Engineers, Surat

Contractor: Parikshit Lathia, Samarthya Group

City: Surat

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. SHE Block—Breastfeeding Centres for "Mothers on the Move"—is a pioneering CSR initiative by Aangan Collaborative LLP for the Surat Municipal Corporation, aimed at promoting inclusive, dignified, and accessible urban spaces.