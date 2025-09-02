She Block Breastfeeding Centers for Mothers on the Move / Aangan Collaborative LLP

•
Surat, India
-
Architects: Aangan Collaborative LLP
- Area: 800 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
- Category: Cultural Architecture
- Principal Architect: Ar. Vishal Shah, Ar. Vishal Desai
- Project Cordinator: Ar. Prakruti Desai
- Project Engineer: Er. Harry Icecreamwala
- Project Team: Ar. Aesha Shah
- Landscape: Aangan Collaborative LLP
- Furniture And Accessories Design: Aangan Collaborative LLP
- Structure Engineer: S & V Engineers, Surat
- Contractor: Parikshit Lathia, Samarthya Group
- City: Surat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. SHE Block—Breastfeeding Centres for "Mothers on the Move"—is a pioneering CSR initiative by Aangan Collaborative LLP for the Surat Municipal Corporation, aimed at promoting inclusive, dignified, and accessible urban spaces.