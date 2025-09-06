Porcelain Studios Plugin Revival / People's Architecture Office + Liu Kecheng Design Studio

+ 24

Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation

Design Leads (Pao): He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng

Design Leads (Lkc Studio): Liu Kecheng, Xiao Li

Project Managers: Yuan Yingzi, Zhang Meng

Team Members: Yang Quanyue, Yang Qian, Huang Liying, Zhang Mengyuan, Zhou Shimin, Liu Yixin, Wang He, Wen Hao, Liu Yifeng，Zhang huixin

Structural Design: Yu Fengbo

Mep Design: Xi’an Xinhui People’s Architecture Engineering Design Consulting Co., Ltd

City: Jingdezhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Porcelain Studios Plugin Revival is the latest effort by People's Architecture Office to transform Jingdezhen's Imperial Kiln Historic District through the strategic insertion of prefabricated structures into existing historic buildings. Using their Plugin Architecture approach, PAO reactivates disused porcelain studios as living and working spaces that address contemporary needs while preserving the character of the original fabric. In contrast to an adjacent phase centered on civic-scale landmarks, this chapter turns inward, engaging the finer grain of historic courtyards and timber-framed workshops that once formed the everyday infrastructure of porcelain production.