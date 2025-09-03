Mahamudra Hall / ABARI

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The Mahamudra Meditation Center sits atop a secluded mountain, about an hour from Kathmandu. It can be reached on foot or by an off-road vehicle during dry weather conditions. The center is a brainchild of a Chogyal Rinpoche, a young Tibetan Buddhist master, torchbearer of an esoteric lineage of Buddhism that dates back to the 12th century. He believes that the time has come for the common people to have access to the knowledge that was hitherto safeguarded by the Tibetan Masters. He envisions a place of learning where people can access not only esoteric wisdom, but also where even the architecture and natural surroundings radiate a sense of spirituality.