Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

More SpecsLess Specs
-
Architects: TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
- Area: 95 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Paulina Góngora
-
Lead Architect: Carlos Patrón Ibarra
Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Puerto is a miniature-scale multifamily building, consisting of two flexible housing units, located in the port area of Progreso, Yucatán. Designed as an alternative lodging model, the project aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience that combines the proximity of the beach with the urban vitality of the boardwalk, situated just steps from the entrance.