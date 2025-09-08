Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Progreso, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Paulina Góngora, Daniel Ruíz
  • City: Progreso
  • Country: Mexico
Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual - Image 2 of 25
© Paulina Góngora

Text description provided by the architects. Casa de Puerto is a miniature-scale multifamily building, consisting of two flexible housing units, located in the port area of Progreso, Yucatán. Designed as an alternative lodging model, the project aims to provide visitors with an immersive experience that combines the proximity of the beach with the urban vitality of the boardwalk, situated just steps from the entrance.

Project gallery

About this office
TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Puerto House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual " 08 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

