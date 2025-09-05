Flamboyanes 41 House / Estudio Mazara

+ 22

Category: Houses

City: La Romana

Country: Dominican Republic

Text description provided by the architects. Like a silent object settled in the tropics, Flamboyanes 41 reveals itself through pure lines and long shadows. This 450-square-meter residence, located in La Romana, was born from the intention to sculpt a refuge that subtly dialogues with its natural surroundings without imposing itself upon them.