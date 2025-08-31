Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Puertecillo House / reBA Studio

  Architects: reBA Studio
  Area: 400
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Tom Alarcón
  Lead Architects: Mario Leonardo Melano, Enrico Bertolini, Josefina Echaiz
  • Lead Team: Mario Leonardo Melano, Enrico Bertolini, Josefina Echaiz
  Design Team: Juan Walker
  Structural: Alberto Ramirez Covo
© Tom Alarcón

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Puertecillo is a summer beach house for a large family. It is located on sandy, sloping terrain that descends toward the ocean. The site features a coniferous forest, which was preserved as much as possible through the project's design, particularly in its placement. At the time of taking on the project, the rough construction of the house was partially built, which helped us define the organizational axes of the project.

About this office
reBA Studio
Wood

