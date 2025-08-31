Puertecillo House / reBA Studio

+ 21

Houses • Litueche, Chile Architects: reBA Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Tom Alarcón

Lead Architects: Mario Leonardo Melano, Enrico Bertolini, Josefina Echaiz

Category: Houses

Design Team: Juan Walker

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Alberto Ramirez Covo

City: Litueche

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Puertecillo is a summer beach house for a large family. It is located on sandy, sloping terrain that descends toward the ocean. The site features a coniferous forest, which was preserved as much as possible through the project's design, particularly in its placement. At the time of taking on the project, the rough construction of the house was partially built, which helped us define the organizational axes of the project.