House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos

Sasamón, Spain
Architects: MADE.V arquitectos
- Area: 102 m²
Manufacturers: Alvic, Creative cables, Simon, Sklum, Zara Home
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Architects Authors: Álvaro Moral García, Daniel Gónzalez García
- Co Authors: Ana Doyague González, María Esteban Carrasco
- Construction Company: Construcciones Escribano
- Structure: Medgon
- Carpentry: Javier Ramos RodriguezCarpintería de Madera
- Metalwork: Metalbur
- Kitchen Design And Installation: Cocibur
- City: Sasamón
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the client's desire to transform an old pigsty, located in the historic center of Sasamón (Burgos), into a contemporary single-family home. The intention was clear: to preserve the rural identity of the building and its presence within the heritage fabric while creating a warm, functional domestic space adapted to a new way of living.