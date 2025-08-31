House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos

+ 18

Houses, Refurbishment • Sasamón, Spain Architects: MADE.V arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 102 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alvic , Creative cables , Simon , Sklum , Zara Home

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Architects Authors: Álvaro Moral García, Daniel Gónzalez García

Co Authors: Ana Doyague González, María Esteban Carrasco

Construction Company: Construcciones Escribano

Structure: Medgon

Carpentry: Javier Ramos RodriguezCarpintería de Madera

Metalwork: Metalbur

Kitchen Design And Installation: Cocibur

City: Sasamón

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the client's desire to transform an old pigsty, located in the historic center of Sasamón (Burgos), into a contemporary single-family home. The intention was clear: to preserve the rural identity of the building and its presence within the heritage fabric while creating a warm, functional domestic space adapted to a new way of living.