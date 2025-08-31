Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos

House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos

Save

House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteHouse within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - Image 4 of 23House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHouse within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Refurbishment
Sasamón, Spain
  • Architects: MADE.V arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  102
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alvic, Creative cables, Simon, Sklum, Zara Home
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Architects Authors: Álvaro Moral García, Daniel Gónzalez García
  • Co Authors: Ana Doyague González, María Esteban Carrasco
  • Construction Company: Construcciones Escribano
  • Structure: Medgon
  • Carpentry: Javier Ramos RodriguezCarpintería de Madera 
  • Metalwork: Metalbur
  • Kitchen Design And Installation: Cocibur
  • City: Sasamón
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos - Image 9 of 23
© Javier Bravo

Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the client's desire to transform an old pigsty, located in the historic center of Sasamón (Burgos), into a contemporary single-family home. The intention was clear: to preserve the rural identity of the building and its presence within the heritage fabric while creating a warm, functional domestic space adapted to a new way of living.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MADE.V arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSpain
Cite: "House within a House / MADE.V arquitectos" [Casa dentro de otra casa / MADE.V arquitectos] 31 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033581/house-within-a-house-mad-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags