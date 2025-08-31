Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Highland Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

Dallas, United States
Highland Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture
© Casey Dunn Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Highland Park residence offers a counter proposal to the contemporary Tudor mansions and French chateaus of this tony Dallas neighborhood. On a property without any significant natural features or trees, and neighbors looming on either side, the three-level design creates an extraordinary environment for family and art. Here, an incredible new landscape disguises the garage and is an invitation to occupy in new and unexpected ways.

Alterstudio Architecture
Glass, Concrete

"Highland Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture" 31 Aug 2025.

