Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Taiwan
  5. Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

Save

Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 2 of 32Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 3 of 32Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography, BalconyPaul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Interior Photography, KitchenPaul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Museums & Exhibit
Taiwan
  • Office: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, Local Architects Corp.
  • Project Team: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, Local Architects Corp, María Eugenia, Carrizosa, Rodrigo Reverte, Wang Peng‐Da, Chen Yi‐Jiun, Cosmo Liu, Chen Xuan Hui, Chen Yu Ren, Su Da.
  • Interior Design: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
  • General Contractor: Fuguach Architecture
  • Structure Engineer: Top Technic Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.
  • Hvac Engineer: SAMPLE ENGINEERING CONSULTANT CO.,LTD
  • Landscape Design: Haomei.ESG
  • Local Architects: HWR ARCHITECTS
  • Country: Taiwan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Yuchen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Designing an art center for Paul Chiang is a paradoxical yet profoundly meaningful challenge. This space must serve as a sanctuary for the solitude of the artist's creative process while also fostering a dialogue between his works and their audience. It is, in essence, a bridge—connecting isolation with resonance, freedom with belonging.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitTaiwan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitTaiwan
Cite: "Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten" 30 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033569/paul-chiang-art-center-behet-bondzio-lin-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags