Paul Chiang Art Center / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

27

Category: Museums & Exhibit

Office: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, Local Architects Corp.

Project Team: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, Local Architects Corp, María Eugenia, Carrizosa, Rodrigo Reverte, Wang Peng‐Da, Chen Yi‐Jiun, Cosmo Liu, Chen Xuan Hui, Chen Yu Ren, Su Da.

Interior Design: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

General Contractor: Fuguach Architecture

Structure Engineer: Top Technic Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd.

Hvac Engineer: SAMPLE ENGINEERING CONSULTANT CO.,LTD

Landscape Design: Haomei.ESG

Local Architects: HWR ARCHITECTS

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Designing an art center for Paul Chiang is a paradoxical yet profoundly meaningful challenge. This space must serve as a sanctuary for the solitude of the artist's creative process while also fostering a dialogue between his works and their audience. It is, in essence, a bridge—connecting isolation with resonance, freedom with belonging.