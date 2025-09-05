Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Buttermarket into Community Hub / Thread

© Claire Fear

Community Center
Redruth, United Kingdom
Buttermarket into Community Hub / Thread - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© Claire Fear

Text description provided by the architects. Thread revitalises historic Buttermarket into arts-led community hub in Cornwall. Thread has designed and delivered the transformative regeneration of a historic market site in Redruth, Cornwall. The works breathe new life into Buttermarket, a historic town-square-style site, preserving its character while creating a welcoming community space for artists, food entrepreneurs, and the local community. Located in Redruth, Buttermarket comprises five Grade II-listed buildings surrounding a large central courtyard. Originally established in 1825 as a place for agricultural sellers and market stalls, layers of extensions and additions obscured the Buttermarket's architectural character over time, and the site had fallen into significant disrepair.

Thread
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Buttermarket into Community Hub / Thread" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033561/buttermarket-into-community-hub-thread> ISSN 0719-8884

