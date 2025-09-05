Buttermarket into Community Hub / Thread

-
Architects: Thread
- Area: 434 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Claire Fear
- Category: Community Center
- Project Team: Claire Fear, Jen Boddington
- Executive Architect: Claire Fear, Jen Boddington
- Client: Redruth Revival CIC
- Principal Designer: CHPK
- Approved Building Inspector: Cornwall Council Building Control
- Cost Consultant: Trevor Humphreys Associates
- City: Redruth
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Thread revitalises historic Buttermarket into arts-led community hub in Cornwall. Thread has designed and delivered the transformative regeneration of a historic market site in Redruth, Cornwall. The works breathe new life into Buttermarket, a historic town-square-style site, preserving its character while creating a welcoming community space for artists, food entrepreneurs, and the local community. Located in Redruth, Buttermarket comprises five Grade II-listed buildings surrounding a large central courtyard. Originally established in 1825 as a place for agricultural sellers and market stalls, layers of extensions and additions obscured the Buttermarket's architectural character over time, and the site had fallen into significant disrepair.