Jetvan Extension / Design Work Group

Architects: Design Work Group
- Area: 3125 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
Lead Architects: Jitendra Sabalpara, Bharat Patel, Dinesh Suthar
- Design Team: Prabhuti Sorthiya
- Technical Team: VArun Sojitra, Chirag Katrodiya
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mr Tirbhuvan Gedia
- General Constructing: Mr. Hitesh Vasani
- City: Surat
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. This project is an expansion of one already dear to both the client and our team. The client approached us with an elongated site that housed the existing 'Jetvan' residence, crafted a few years ago. The intent was to accommodate another home for the extended joint family within the same plot.