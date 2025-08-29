Jetvan Extension / Design Work Group

+ 23

Category: Houses, Extension

Design Team: Prabhuti Sorthiya

Technical Team: VArun Sojitra, Chirag Katrodiya

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mr Tirbhuvan Gedia

General Constructing: Mr. Hitesh Vasani

City: Surat

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an expansion of one already dear to both the client and our team. The client approached us with an elongated site that housed the existing 'Jetvan' residence, crafted a few years ago. The intent was to accommodate another home for the extended joint family within the same plot.